Venice Festival sparks a worldwide fashion frenzy, feeding the global style craze

Amal Clooney led the pack in a custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann design featuring slim, draped straps.

Hollywood's biggest style icons landed in Venice, Italy, as the 2026 Venice Film Festival kicked off a fresh, glamorous award season on the Lido di Venezia, and their daring outfits are already buzzing across fashion feeds worldwide.

Unlike the Cannes Film Festival, which enforces a strict "no nudity" rule, Venice gives stars more freedom to experiment, as long as looks stay formal. Even so, day one brought a surprising twist, as a wave of sleek black gowns dominated the carpet instead of over-the-top glamour.

Amal Clooney led the pack in a custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann design featuring slim, draped straps that spilled off her shoulders. It was her second showstopping outfit of the festival, following a chic satin-shorts look worn earlier for a boat ride appearance.

This silhouette hugs the body from shoulder to floor in one clean, unbroken line, giving off an air of quiet confidence rather than loud glamour. Designers played with the classic shape in different ways, some adding thin, delicate straps that slip off the shoulder for a soft, undone feel, while others used sheer lace panels, rhinestone trim along the neckline to add a hint of sparkle without losing the gown's sleek edge.

Satin and liquid-like fabrics gave many versions a fluid, wrap-style drape, letting the dress move naturally with every step on the carpet. What makes this design so popular is its versatility because it can look minimal and elegant, bold and daring, depending on small details like a plunging neckline, an open back, and a sheer overlay. It's a timeless silhouette that photographs beautifully and works for nearly any body type, which is likely why it becamethe unofficial uniform of the festivals.

Adding a pop of shine, Kendall Jenner broke from the all-black theme in a golden, floral-embroidered slip dress pulled from Giorgio Armani's archives. Other stars brought their own flairto the Lido, and Nicola Peltz Beckham stunnedd in a sculpted purple Balenciaga couture gown, while sisters Kate and Rooney Mara coordinated in Armani Privé and Louis Vuitton, respectively. Vittoria Ceretti chose a sheer, artfully draped Armani Privé gown, and actor John Malkovich stood out among the men in a bold Dior suit topped with an Elizabethan-style ruff collar.

For everyday fashion fans hoping to recreate these looks, the formula issimple: start with a fitted black slip dress or satin gown, add subtle shimmer through metallic jewelry, and finishh with sleek, minimal hair and makeu. The festival wraps on September 12. This year's Venice looks are only heating upp across thesocial media..