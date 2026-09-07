Premature gray hair? Try this simple homemade drink

A traditional home remedy recommends adding almond oil to warm milk.

Gray hair is a natural part of aging, but premature graying can concern people who begin noticing white strands at a young age.

A traditional home remedy recommends adding almond oil to warm milk, although there is no strong scientific evidence that the drink can restore gray hair to its natural color.

Hair gets its natural color from melanin, a pigment produced by melanocytes in hair follicles. As people age, these cells gradually become less capable of producing melanin, causing newly grown hair to appear gray or white.

Genetic factors can play an important role in premature graying. Certain nutritional deficiencies, particularly vitamin B12 and iron deficiency, may also be associated with hair health and premature gray hair.

Oxidative stress and significant psychological stress have also been identified as factors that may affect hair pigmentation. However, premature graying can have several possible causes, and the underlying reason may vary from person to person.

According to the traditional remedy, one cup of lukewarm milk is mixed with about 10 drops of pure almond oil and consumed.

Milk provides protein, vitamin B12 and other nutrients, while almond oil contains vitamin E and healthy fats. Including these foods in an otherwise balanced diet can contribute to overall nutrition.

However, drinking milk with almond oil has not been scientifically proven to reverse gray hair or reliably prevent further graying.

People who suddenly develop a significant amount of gray hair at a young age, particularly if it is accompanied by unusual hair loss, persistent fatigue or other symptoms, should consult a doctor rather than relying solely on home remedies. A medical professional can help determine whether a nutritional deficiency or another underlying factor may be contributing to the change.