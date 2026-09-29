Saad Lamjarred’s wife sparks fandom frenzy with bombshell after 10-year sentence

El Allaki also defended her husband, describing him as a kind and patient person.

PARIS: Saad Lamjarred’s wife has broken her silence and her explosive remarks are sending shockwaves through the singer’s fandom.





Just days after the Moroccan superstar was handed a 10-year prison sentence by a French appeals court, Ghita El Allaki stepped into the spotlight with claims of alleged financial pressure regarding her husband’s freedom, sparking a fresh wave of gossip, debate and heated reactions among his supporters.





She claimed that the family was told, “if we do not pay, he will return to prison,” while continuing to stand by her husband and maintain his innocence throughout the legal battle.





El Allaki also defended her husband, describing him as a kind and patient person and saying she knows his character beyond his public image. She said she would continue to stand by him as he faces the next stage of the legal battle.

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The remarks come after the Court of Appeal in Créteil, southeast of Paris, sentenced the 41-year-old singer to prison on Saturday, Sept. 26, after convicting him of aggravated rape in connection with a 2016 case.





The Créteil appeals court imposed a prison sentence, two years more than the eight-year term requested by prosecutors. In February 2023, a Paris criminal court convicted Lamjarred of rape and sentenced him to six years in prison. He denied the accusation and appealed the decision.





His defense has continued to maintain his innocence. His lawyer, Marie Burguburu, said the defense plans to challenge the latest ruling before France’s highest court, the Court of Cassation.





The current sentence is harsher than the six years he received at his first trial. The case dates back to when Lamjarred was arrested in Paris after a woman accused him of rape following an encounter at a nightclub. He was later released under judicial restrictions while the case moved through the French legal system.





The latest verdict is not the only French criminal case involving Lamjarred. In May 2026, a court in Draguignan sentenced him to five years in prison in a separate case involving a woman he met near Saint-Tropez in 2018.





That case was heard separately from the Paris incident, and Lamjarred has denied the allegations. The court also ordered him to pay €30,000 in damages and €5,000 in legal costs. That background gives added context to El Allaki’s latest remarks about alleged financial demands.

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Lamjarred remains one of the most recognizable Moroccan pop stars in the Arab world. His 2015 hit “Lm3allem” became a major international Arabic music success, reaching more than 22 million YouTube views within three months, helping turn him into a major regional celebrity.





Lamjarred first gained wider attention in 2007 when he competed on Super Star, a popular Arab talent show. He finished second in the fourth season, behind Tunisian singer Marwan Ali. His appearance on the show helped launch his career in the entertainment industry.





In 2011, Lamjarred moved into acting and played the lead role in the Moroccan soap opera Ahlam Nassim. He released his first album, Wala Aalik, in 2013. That same year, he released two EPs, Salina and Enty.





The song “Enty” became one of his biggest early hits and earned him an award at the 2014 Méditel Morocco Music Awards. It also earned him a nomination for Best Middle East Act at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards.





Lamjarred later won the Murex d’Or for Best Arabic Song for “Enty,” further establishing his name in the Arab music scene. The song became a major hit across the Arab world, and its music video garnered over 22 million YouTube views within three months. Its rapid success also earned a Guinness World Record and helped make Lamjarred one of the most recognized Arabic pop stars of his generation.





But his career has increasingly been overshadowed by legal cases in France and earlier allegations elsewhere. His latest conviction now places him at the center of renewed attention among fans, media outlets and the wider Arab entertainment industry.





For his supporters, El Allaki’s post-verdict remarks have added another dramatic chapter to a case that has stretched across a decade.











