North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills

North Korea has repeatedly described U.S.-South Korean military exercises as hostile actions.

SEOUL: North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile from Wonsan toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, adding to tensions on the Korean Peninsula days after Pyongyang criticized a U.S.-led military exercise involving regional allies.





South Korea’s military said the missile traveled about 450 kilometers (280 miles) toward waters off North Korea’s eastern coast. Hours later, South Korean authorities reported another projectile launch but did not immediately provide details about the weapon. Japan’s Defense Ministry said it detected a suspected North Korean missile and that it did not land in Japanese territorial waters.





The launch came as North Korea continues a series of weapons tests and warns that it will strengthen its nuclear deterrent. South Korea said it increased its surveillance and was closely sharing information with the United States and Japan following the launch.





The latest launch followed North Korea’s criticism of the Pacific Vanguard 2026 naval exercise, a U.S.-led drill near Guam that involved the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The exercise ran from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10.





Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday that U.S.-led military exercises were worsening tensions on the Korean Peninsula. She warned that North Korea could take measures in response if it believed its security or national interests were threatened.





North Korea has repeatedly described U.S.-South Korean military exercises as hostile actions, while the United States and its allies say such drills are intended to maintain military readiness and cooperation.





The missile launch also came shortly after North Korea rejected a resolution from the International Atomic Energy Agency criticizing its nuclear weapons program. Pyongyang has continued to insist that its nuclear capabilities are necessary for its security and has rejected calls to give up its nuclear arsenal.





South Korea’s presidential office held an emergency National Security Council meeting after the launch and called on North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions. The latest launches add to a growing series of North Korean weapons tests this year, keeping security tensions high across Northeast Asia.