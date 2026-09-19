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DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

NASA awards SpaceX $946 million for 3 more astronaut missions to ISS

NASA has awarded SpaceX a contract modification for three additional missions to continue regular crew transportation to the International Space Station.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NASA has awarded SpaceX a contract modification for three additional missions to continue regular crew transportation to the International Space Station.

Under NASA’s Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract, the modification brings the total number of missions awarded to SpaceX to 17. It will help NASA maintain continuous access to the space station through two different private spaceflight companies.

The contract modification is valued at $946 million and covers all three missions and related services. The amount includes ground operations, launches, in-orbit operations and return recovery, as well as cargo transportation for each mission and lifeboat capability while the spacecraft is docked at the International Space Station.

The award comes after NASA issued an advance notice of its intention to purchase the additional missions. The current modification does not prevent NASA from seeking further contract modifications for additional transportation services in the future.

The Crew-12 mission is currently in orbit and docked at the space station. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket can carry up to four astronauts, along with essential cargo, to the International Space Station.

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