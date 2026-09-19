NASA awards SpaceX $946 million for 3 more astronaut missions to ISS

NASA has awarded SpaceX a contract modification for three additional missions to continue regular crew transportation to the International Space Station.

NASA has awarded SpaceX a contract modification for three additional missions to continue regular crew transportation to the International Space Station.

Under NASA’s Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract, the modification brings the total number of missions awarded to SpaceX to 17. It will help NASA maintain continuous access to the space station through two different private spaceflight companies.

The contract modification is valued at $946 million and covers all three missions and related services. The amount includes ground operations, launches, in-orbit operations and return recovery, as well as cargo transportation for each mission and lifeboat capability while the spacecraft is docked at the International Space Station.

The award comes after NASA issued an advance notice of its intention to purchase the additional missions. The current modification does not prevent NASA from seeking further contract modifications for additional transportation services in the future.

The Crew-12 mission is currently in orbit and docked at the space station. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket can carry up to four astronauts, along with essential cargo, to the International Space Station.