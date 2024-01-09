More than ever, Pakistani youths are heavily engaged in TikTok, showcasing their skills and amassing millions of followers due to their exceptional acting abilities and entertaining content. The rapid growth of Pakistani TikTokers has intensified the competition among the youth to secure and sustain their positions among the most-followed users, with the list continuously evolving. Let’s meet the top 15 Pakistani TikTokers of 2024.

Jannat Mirza

Leading the pack, the 26-year-old Jannat Mirza reigns as the most followed TikTok star in Pakistan with a staggering 24 million followers on her account @jannatmirza. Known for her stunning looks, Jannat hails from Faisalabad.

Kanwal Aftab

@Kanwal.135 boasts 19.3 million followers on TikTok and is known as the wife of Chaudhry Zulqarnain, another prominent TikToker. Apart from TikTok, Kanwal has pursued a career in acting and modeling, holding a BS in mass communication.

Ali Khan Hyderabadi

Famous for his red glasses and unique content, Ali Khan Hyderabadi, a 27-year-old TikToker and actor, has gathered millions of fans with his outgoing personality, amassing 18.1 million followers on his account (@ali_khan110).

Alishba Anjum

Alishba Anjum, the sister of Jannat Mirza, secures a spot on the list with 17.8 million followers on her TikTok account @alishbaanjum.

Hoor Mahaveera

@hoormahaveera has swiftly gained fame on TikTok, earning a place among the Top 5 TikTokers in Pakistan with 17 million followers. The 34-year-old sensation is popular not only on TikTok but across various social media platforms.

Zulqarnain Sikandar

Known for his witty videos, Zulqarnain Sikandar (@ch.zulqarnain25) makes it to the list with 16.4 million followers. Hailing from Gujrat, this 26-year-old vlogger and actor is praised for his strong expressions.

Dolly (Nousheen Syed)

A fashion icon on TikTok, @dollyofficiall, with 14.8 million followers, imparts fashion tips to her admirers.

Mehak Malik

@MehakMalikOfficial578, with 12.7 million followers, showcases a wide variety of videos on TikTok. Beyond TikTok, Mehak is a stage actor and dancer.

Zafar Supari

@supari222, a businessman by profession, has gathered 11.8 million followers on TikTok, securing a position among the Top 10 TikTokers in Pakistan.

Areeka Haq

Areeka Haq (@areeka__haq), a 21-year-old sensation, holds a position on the list with 11.6 million followers. She was the first Karachiite to gain fame on TikTok.

Malik Usman Asim

Malik Usman Asim

Usman, recognized as #famousmolvi on TikTok, secures a spot in the "Top 15 Pakistani TikTokers in 2024" with 11 million followers as of the time of writing. Renowned for his exceptional acting skills and a touch of humor in the majority of his videos, Usman has gained considerable fame.

Sehar Hayat

Sehar Hayat, the captivating personality from Punjab, known as @seher-hayat, has successfully accumulated 10.5 million followers on the platform over the past few years. Sehar is highly appreciated for her exceptional fashion sense and has been featured on numerous morning shows.

Phoolllu

@phoolllu, also known as Tauqeer Ahmed on TikTok, secures a spot in the "Top 15 Pakistani TikTokers in 2024" due to his engaging content on the platform. Phoolllu has amassed a substantial following, defying challenges such as being from a rural background and having limited education. Despite these obstacles, his passion for acting shines through, resulting in an impressive 10.2 million followers on his TikTok account as of the time of writing.

Sid Mr. Rapper

Sid, also known as Mr. Rapper, boasts a TikTok following exceeding 9.9 million and enjoys hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. This online sensation has gained prominence not only on TikTok but has also produced popular songs in Pakistan, including hits like "Dhola" (2020) and "Pardesi" (2021).

Ali Fayyaz Butt

More recognized by his @aalleey username, this internet sensation has successfully secured a position among the Top 15 Pakistani TikTokers with an impressive following of 9.3 million.