Powderfinger announces comeback tour, 17 years after breakup

The tour schedule of playing only on Friday and Saturday nights is similar to that adopted by Oasis on its world tour last year.

BRISBANE: Powderfinger, one of Australia's most beloved rock bands, has unveiled details of a comeback tour set to take place 17 years after their breakup.





The Brisbane-based group, which confirmed its reunion last week, will open with four nights in its home city next September.





The band will then play 14 additional shows across Cairns, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne, with all performances staged in a "stadium sized big-top" tent.





In a statement Monday, the band said it was "absolutely ecstatic" to be getting together and playing again.





"Over the years there have been tons of suggestions for us to go back on the road but, until now, it never felt quite right or lined up for all of us," the band said. "We have always been so grateful for the continued support from our long-term fans and over the years we've picked up a lot of new ones who have never seen us play.





"People often tell us that our music is connected to their most treasured and joyous memories," they added. "We hope to spread a little more of that joy when we make our way around the country with some of Australia's best established and upcoming talent, and to make some new memories for us all."





The tour schedule of playing only on Friday and Saturday nights is similar to that adopted by Oasis on its world tour last year.

No shows outside Australia have been announced.





Powderfinger released seven studio albums during its career, including 2000's "Odyssey Number Five," which was voted best Australian album of all time by listeners of Australian Broadcasting Corporation music station Triple J in 2011.





That album included the single "My Happiness," which was voted sixth best Australian song of all time by the same station in 2025. The group's other hits include "On My Mind," "These Days" and "Sunsets."





Since the band split, frontman Bernard Fanning has maintained a solo career, while bassist John Collins has opened two of Brisbane's largest live music venues.



