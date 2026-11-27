ADB approves $468m in loans for water and agriculture projects

According to a statement issued by the ADB, the projects are expected to benefit 728,000 people, strengthen food security and improve the country's resilience to climate change.

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved two loans worth $468 million for Pakistan to improve water management and agricultural systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.





According to a statement issued by the ADB, the projects are expected to benefit 728,000 people, strengthen food security and improve the country's resilience to climate change.





$208 Million Loan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The ADB has approved a concessional loan of $208 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve irrigation systems in Nowshera, Swabi and Upper Chitral.





The project will focus on increasing the incomes of small farmers and promoting modern agricultural technologies.





It will also provide employment-related training for women and strengthen their participation in water management systems.





$260 Million Project for Punjab

The bank has also approved $260 million for the Integrated Hill Torrent Management Project in Punjab.





The initiative aims to reduce the risk of flash floods in the province's hilly areas and improve the conservation and storage of floodwater for productive use.





Focus on Food Security and Climate Resilience

The ADB country director said the projects would help strengthen food security and address the challenges posed by climate change.





The initiatives are expected to increase agricultural productivity, create employment opportunities and ensure a more reliable water supply, according to the bank.