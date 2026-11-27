Nvidia's grip on Asia's AI industry raises new concerns

US export restrictions and political scrutiny are raising concerns over Asia's dependence on Nvidia's chips and technology.

SINGAPORE: Asian markets are increasingly exposed to Nvidia’s fortunes as the US chipmaker’s influence over the artificial intelligence industry grows, with its leadership changes, political scrutiny and export restrictions creating uncertainty for economies heavily invested in the technology.





The company’s shares surged after co-founder Jensen Huang returned to the chief executive role, adding nearly $1 trillion to its market value. The rally lifted technology stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, but investor concerns over political and regulatory pressure soon triggered fresh market volatility.





The swings highlighted how closely the region’s technology sector is tied to Nvidia, whose processors power data centres, AI models and a growing range of digital services.





Dylan Loh, an international studies lecturer at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, described Nvidia as a key indicator of the AI investment trend, which has become increasingly important to economies such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.





Nvidia’s influence in Asia goes beyond demand for its chips. The company relies on the region’s semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers to produce the hardware behind its AI systems.





Most of its chip production is outsourced to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), making Taiwan particularly vulnerable to changes in global demand for AI processors.





Paul Cavey, founder of Taipei-based research firm East Asia Econ, said the sharp rise in Taiwan’s economic growth since 2024 had been driven largely by an increase in AI-related exports.





Huang has also announced plans for Nvidia to invest about $150 billion annually in Taiwan, where the company is preparing to establish its headquarters.

South Korea and Japan are also important suppliers. South Korean companies Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix manufacture memory chips used in Nvidia’s products, while Japanese firms supply components and semiconductor testing equipment.





The region’s expanding data centre industry adds another layer to its exposure. Investment in Asia-Pacific data centres reached a record $11.6 billion in 2025, according to property services firm CBRE.





Malaysia has emerged as a major destination for data centre projects, attracting billions of dollars in investment. Meanwhile, Singapore-based AI company Megaspeed became one of Southeast Asia’s largest buyers of Nvidia chips before facing allegations of smuggling them to China.





Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, saying it conducts legitimate business and has appointed external legal counsel to investigate the allegations. The US government has said it intends to bar the company from doing business in the country.





Nvidia’s growing presence in Asia comes as Washington tightens controls on advanced chips and access to computing power that could benefit Chinese companies.

New US rules increase scrutiny of data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil. The measures target the use of overseas computing facilities by Chinese companies to train AI models using restricted technology.





The restrictions could affect Southeast Asian economies that have invested heavily in data centres serving international technology firms.

Nvidia has reportedly paused shipments of servers containing its chips to parts of Southeast Asia while assessing how to comply with the new rules. It remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary.





At the same time, major technology companies, including Google, Microsoft and Oracle, are expected to increase their infrastructure spending in the region, adding to demand for facilities designed to support AI services.





Huang’s return to the top job has been welcomed by some investors, particularly in Taiwan, where he was born and enjoys strong public support. However, the episode has also raised questions about Nvidia’s corporate governance and its reliance on its high-profile chief executive.





US President Donald Trump said he had helped persuade Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang, prompting criticism from lawmakers over the administration’s involvement in the company’s leadership decision.





Huang is also expected to face questions from US lawmakers as scrutiny of Nvidia’s business dealings and compliance with export restrictions continues.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank, said Huang’s return may have resolved the immediate leadership uncertainty but had not addressed the legal and political concerns surrounding the company.





For Asian economies that have committed billions of dollars to semiconductor production and AI infrastructure, Nvidia’s position at the centre of the industry presents both an economic opportunity and a significant risk. Any disruption to its business, changes in US policy or slowdown in AI investment could have consequences across the region.