Severe storms, flooding disrupt thanksgiving travel across US

Heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered flooding across parts of the eastern United States, submerging roads and prompting emergency rescue and evacuation operations.





WASHINGTON: Severe storms, torrential rain and strong winds have caused widespread disruption across several US states during the Thanksgiving holiday, triggering flooding, power outages and travel chaos.





According to a report by The Independent, heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered flooding across parts of the eastern United States, submerging roads and prompting emergency rescue and evacuation operations.





States of emergency were declared in parts of New Jersey and New York as floodwaters inundated several areas. Millions of homes and businesses experienced power disruptions in Virginia and Maryland.





Floodwater entered homes and streets in some locations, while emergency crews rescued people stranded by rising waters and moved them to safer places.





In North Carolina, a major highway was closed after seawater accumulated on the road. Strong winds also forced the temporary closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia.





Flight disruptions across the country

Severe weather also disrupted air travel across the United States, with more than 2,200 flights delayed and over 400 cancelled nationwide.





In New York, concerns over strong winds also led to the postponement of the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.





The severe weather disrupted holiday travel as millions of Americans travelled to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.