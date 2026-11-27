Gold prices surge by Rs11500 per tola

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $115 per ounce to reach $3,676.





KARACHI: Gold and silver prices continued their upward trend in domestic and international markets amid uncertainty in bullion markets.





In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $115 per ounce to reach $3,676.





Following the global increase, the price of gold in Pakistan rose by Rs11,500 per tola to Rs390,136.





Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs9,859 to reach Rs334,478.





Silver prices also recorded a significant increase in international and local markets.





The international price of silver rose by $2.77 per ounce to $44.28.





In the domestic market, the price of silver increased by Rs277 per tola to Rs4,906, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs238 to Rs4,206.





Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation, political uncertainty and economic instability.





The precious metal has been used as a form of currency and wealth for centuries. Investors often turn to gold when uncertainty surrounds other asset classes.





Pakistan has also revised its gold price calculation mechanism, under which domestic rates are set at a premium of $20 per ounce over international market prices.