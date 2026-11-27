DRAP moves to ensure local production of medicines for rare diseases

DRAP CEO Dr Obaidullah said the authority was working to establish a structured mechanism to ensure the availability of medicines for patients suffering from rare and genetic disorders.





KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approached local pharmaceutical companies to explore domestic manufacturing of expensive medicines for rare and genetic diseases, as thousands of children and their families struggle to access treatment in the country.





DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Obaidullah said the authority was working to establish a structured mechanism to ensure the availability of medicines for patients suffering from rare and genetic disorders.





Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Rare and Genetic Diseases Summit 2026, organised by the Society for Novel and Rare Diseases (SNARE) in Karachi, he identified delayed diagnosis, limited treatment options and the unavailability of medicines as major challenges facing patients and their families.





He said many medicines for rare diseases were extremely expensive and available in limited quantities even internationally. DRAP would work closely with SNARE to improve access to treatment and explore ways to make these medicines available locally, he added.





High prevalence of cousin marriages





Renowned paediatric endocrinologist and chairman of the summit's organising committee, Prof Jamal Raza, said several diseases considered rare globally were relatively common in Pakistan, largely because of the high prevalence of marriages among close relatives.





He said cousin marriages accounted for 60 to 70 percent of marriages in Pakistan, while around 70 percent of rare diseases had a genetic origin. Repeated marriages among close relatives across generations further increased the risk of inherited disorders, he added.





Prof Raza said doctors often encountered families that had lost two children before a genetic disorder was finally diagnosed in their third child, highlighting serious gaps in early diagnosis and awareness.





He said several advanced diagnostic tests were unavailable in Pakistan, forcing families to send samples abroad at considerable expense.





Calling for affordable diagnostic facilities, simplified registration of medicines and local manufacturing wherever feasible, he also stressed the need for a national registry of rare diseases to establish reliable data on their prevalence and burden in Pakistan.





Experts call for premarital screening





SNARE President and former Punjab health minister Prof Javed Akram called for making the prevention of inherited disorders a national priority through premarital screening, public awareness and coordinated health and education policies.





He said a proposal for premarital screening had been approved by the Punjab Cabinet during his tenure but could not be implemented because of bureaucratic opposition.





Screening for thalassaemia, alongside genetic counselling, could help prevent the birth of children affected by the inherited blood disorder, he added.





Genetic diagnostics expert Dr Shahid Hasan said advances in technology over the past three decades, particularly next-generation sequencing, had transformed the diagnosis of genetic disorders.





However, accurately interpreting genetic data remained a major challenge, he said, emphasising collaboration among clinicians, geneticists and pathologists, affordable diagnostic technologies and precision medicine.





Early diagnosis can prevent disabilities





Senior paediatrician Prof Waseem Jamalvi said several rare diseases were treatable if diagnosed early, citing congenital hypothyroidism as an example where timely intervention could prevent irreversible intellectual impairment.





He said free diagnostic testing services at the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN), along with greater awareness among paediatricians, could help prevent disabilities in affected children.





Earlier, eminent paediatrician Prof Sajid Maqbool, chief guest at SNARE's second convocation, highlighted the financial hardships and social pressures faced by patients with rare diseases and their families.





He urged medical professionals receiving fellowships to demonstrate greater commitment to affected children and their families, saying professional recognition also brought greater responsibilities.





Speaking at the convocation, Prof Aftab Mohsin said the rarity of a disease should never diminish a patient's dignity, importance or right to treatment. He urged young researchers to combine scientific excellence with compassion.





Former Pakistan Paediatric Association secretary Dr Khalid Shafi also stressed the importance of medical research and training young healthcare professionals.



