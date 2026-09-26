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11 killed, more than 30 injured in Dera Ismail Khan blast

The blast occurred at the Aman Mela police checkpoint in the Darazinda area along the Dera Ismail Khan-Quetta Road, according to sources.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A suspected suicide bombing at an anti-smuggling checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan killed 11 people, including two women and a 2-year-old child, and injured more than 30 others on Saturday, officials and sources said.

The blast occurred at the Aman Mela police checkpoint in the Darazinda area along the Dera Ismail Khan-Quetta Road, according to sources.

An explosives-laden vehicle allegedly rammed into the checkpoint, causing the explosion. The dead and injured included police and Customs personnel as well as civilians, sources said.

Some of the injured were in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could increase, according to the sources. Rescue officials said 11 people were killed and about 30 were injured.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identity of those responsible were under investigation.

Earlier, a blast near a mosque in Kohat’s Police Lines area during Friday prayers killed at least 21 people and injured more than 50 others on Friday, triggering a major rescue operation and heightened security.

District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Tahir Ali Shah said 21 bodies and more than 50 injured people had been brought to the hospital following the explosion.

Police said the explosion occurred during Friday prayers and left a crater outside the mosque. The blast severely damaged the mosque’s outer section and caused a wall to collapse.

Police personnel were among those injured, according to authorities.

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