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Headlines
FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership Peshawar Civil Secretariat, other government buildings evacuated as security alert intensifies Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar eyes stronger global bilateral ties at UNGA meetings PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy reunion rumors, says ‘No one is back together’ Welsh police cyberattack sparks probe into possible staff data breach T-T fever sparks as Tom Cruise eyes 'Old School' rom-com with Taylor Swift PM Shehbaz Sharif, Prince Rahim Aga Khan discuss expanding Pakistan-AKDN partnership Peshawar Civil Secretariat, other government buildings evacuated as security alert intensifies Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar eyes stronger global bilateral ties at UNGA meetings PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison

Morgan later compared Jethro’s public criticism of Ed to Prince Harry’s decision.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’

Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro Sheeran publicly criticized the British singer over the controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s tour, accusing Ed of abandoning people close to him during the dispute.


Jethro made the comments during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where he called Ed a “lying coward” and said he had witnessed what he described as similar behavior from his cousin for years.


When host Piers Morgan suggested Jethro appeared jealous of Ed and disliked him, Jethro rejected the claim. He said he still wished Ed well and insisted his criticism was not motivated by jealousy.

Morgan later compared Jethro’s public criticism of Ed to Prince Harry’s decision to speak openly about conflicts within the British royal family. The comments come amid growing attention surrounding Ed Sheeran and Macklemore.


Sheeran has faced backlash after Macklemore was removed from his tour following controversy over the U.S. rapper’s public pro-Palestinian views.


Sheeran previously said he felt abandoned by family members and friends amid the controversy.

The relationship between Ed and Jethro has reportedly been strained for years, with the two having been involved in previous public disputes.


Jethro’s latest remarks have now added another chapter to the family feud, putting renewed attention on the singer’s personal relationships as controversy surrounding the tour continues.

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