Punjab to train 160,000 teachers under AI curriculum

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on AI and Special Initiatives, Ali Dar said that Punjab has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Curriculum and Training Initiative to train more than 160,000 teachers and equip students with skills needed for future technologies and the digital economy.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on AI and Special Initiatives, Ali Dar said that Punjab has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Curriculum and Training Initiative to train more than 160,000 teachers and equip students with skills needed for future technologies and the digital economy.

Attending the initiative’s inaugural ceremony as chief guest, here on Saturday, he said the program was aimed at aligning the province’s education system with the demands of the AI era in line with the vision of Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said the initiative would enable teachers to use AI and modern technologies effectively in classrooms, improve teaching methods and better address students’ educational needs.

The adviser said the new AI curriculum would help equip millions of students across Punjab with essential digital skills and prepare them for emerging opportunities in technology and the digital economy.

He said AI was creating new opportunities to make education more effective, modern and responsive to students’ needs, adding that practical training would help teachers adopt innovative teaching techniques.

Ali Dar said responsible use of AI, digital skills and modern technologies was being integrated into the provincial education system to prepare students for future challenges and employment opportunities.

He observed that AI was no longer merely a technological advancement but was becoming an essential skill for education and employment in the future.

The initiative was being jointly implemented by the School Education Department, Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (PECTAA), Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU-PESRP), UNICEF and the Office of AI.



