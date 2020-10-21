Adsense 970×250
Accountability Court orders to Provide Shehbaz Sharif Chair, Food, Medicines In Jail

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 07:34 pm
The Lahore accountability court has ordered PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, who was arrested in a money laundering case, to provide him with a chair, food and medicines.

Accountability Court Administrative Judge Jawad Al-Hassan heard Shehbaz Sharif’s request to provide facilities in the jail.

The court, while ruling on Shehbaz Sharif’s application for facilities, ordered the jail authorities to provide facilities to Shehbaz Sharif.

The court order said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif should be provided a chair, home food and medicine in jail.

The accountability court also ordered to give mattresses to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

The court directed the superintendent of jail to submit a report on Shehbaz Sharif’s facilities on October 27.

On behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, his lawyer Amjad Pervez said in the hearing regarding the facilities in the jail that the mattress, chair and other facilities were not provided in the former Punjab Chief Minister’s jail.

“Shehbaz Sharif could not sleep all night,” he said.

Amjad Pervez took a stand in the court that Shehbaz Sharif is 70 years old and he is suffering from other diseases including cancer.

He said that complete medical facilities were not provided to the petitioner during the physical remand.

Judge Jawad al-Hassan remarked that “fundamental rights of prisoners should not be violated.”

Later, the accountability court ordered to provide a chair, food and medicines to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, who was arrested in a money laundering case.

It may be recalled that the accountability court had yesterday rejected the NAB’s request for extension of physical remand of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case and sent him to Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand.

Money laundering reference

On August 17, the NAB had filed Rs 8 billion money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif, his two sons and other family members in the accountability court.

Later on August 20, the Lahore Accountability Court accepted the money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif and his family for hearing.

The reference mainly accused Shehbaz Sharif of taking advantage of assets held in the name of his family members and anonymous persons who did not have the resources to acquire such assets.

It said that members of the Shehbaz family and anonymous individuals had received billions of fake foreign remittances in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said that billions of rupees should be returned through foreign pay orders and went to Hamza and Suleiman’s personal bank accounts.

The reference further said that Shehbaz Sharif’s family failed to justify the sources of funds used to acquire the assets.

It said the accused was involved in corruption as per the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and the Money Laundering Act 2010 and the court was asked to punish them under the law.

In this case, the Lahore High Court has granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif, while in the same case, the Lahore Accountability Court had recently issued bailable arrest warrants for Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and daughter Rabia Imran in a money laundering reference.

