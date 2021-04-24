Adsense 300×250

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday appealed to the nation to take the ongoing COVID-19 wave seriously and to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle this deadly virus.

Speaking at a news conference in Karachi, Fawad warned that the government would take drastic steps, like complete lockdown, if the pattern of increase in COVID-19 cases persists.

The Minister said currently we are consuming 90 percent Oxygen of our total supply while the positivity ratio of cases has jumped to 11 percent.

He said for full compliance to SOPs of COVID-19, the government has decided to seek help from the military as our implementation percentage is just 21 percent.

The Information Minister has urged all political parties, Ulema and people with influence to play their role in the implementation of SOPs.

“I am happy that Maryam Nawaz has decided to cancel her visit to Karachi,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry further added, “I pray that the Indian people get relief from this problem soon.”

The Minister said we are taking steps to resolve the issues of print and electronic media including salaries of workers.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi has said, “You can save the lives of your loved ones and compatriots by taking only a few precautions.”

During the meeting, President Alvi appealed to the people to be very careful as “the new wave of Corona is more deadly than before and is spreading very fast.”

Alvi added, “The government needs your cooperation once again, all are requested to take precautionary measures.”

On the other hand, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development briefed the President and said that the spread of coronavirus in the country is becoming alarming day by day.

He said that the current epidemic is more deadly than ever and it is spreading very fast and there is a significant increase in cases of coronavirus.

Umar further said that the supply of oxygen in hospitals is now under pressure due to the increasing demand for oxygen.

Pakistan Reports Highest Single-Day Death Toll Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began:

On Saturday, Pakistan has reported the highest single-day death toll, reaching 157 deaths in the country ever since the pandemic began.

Earlier, the highest death toll was reported on June 20th, 2020 with 153 deaths in 24 hours due to the deadly coronavirus.

As per the details, the total death tally has reached 16,999 in Pakistan. In the past 24 hours, the most deaths were reported in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s national positivity ratio has increased to 11.27% on Saturday.

As many as 52,402 samples were tested, out of those 5,908 turned out to be positive.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 790,016 with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 276,670 in Sindh, 112,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,477 in Balochistan, 16,327 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,247 in Gilgit Baltistan.