Farrukh Habib, a member of the National Assembly from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in a statement on social networking site Twitter, congratulated Farrukh Habib on his appointment as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

“Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well-deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he will take the oath of his office tomorrow,” he said.

The PTI leader, who was elected from the NA-108 constituency of Faisalabad in the 2018 general elections, had earlier been working as Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.

Farrukh Habib is representing his party in the Election Commission as a party in the PTI foreign funding case.

It may be recalled that Fawad Chaudhry was given the post of Information and Broadcasting Minister this month.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed on April 15 expressed good wishes for Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter and congratulated him on his re-appointment as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Earlier, in April 2019, the federal government withdrew the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from Fawad Chaudhry and made him Minister of Science and Technology.

Later on April 28, 2019, Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. However, this year he was re-appointed as a Senator after completing his term in the Senate. However, he did not remain a Minister.

Prior to that, Firdous Ashiq Awan also served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

The portfolio of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting has undergone several changes in recent years.