The National Assembly (NA) session is underway today to debate over the expulsion of on French ambassador at the Parliament House with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

The government has tabled the resolution regarding the expulsion of the French envoy over the issue of blasphemous caricatures.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amjad Ali Khan presented the resolution in the national assembly today.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has heated exchange with Asad Qaiser