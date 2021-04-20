Adsense 300×250

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that independence of Pakistan, no leader other than Imran Khan has so fiercely argued with non-believers on Namoos-e-Risalat.

According to the details, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter and said that uniting Muslim world on Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of prophet-hood) is an important mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

پاکستان کے وجود میں آنے سے لے کر آج تک سوائے عمران خان کے کوئی لیڈر کفار کی آنکھوں میں آنکھیں ڈال کر ناموس رسالت کے حوالے سے بات نہ کرسکا! انتہائی اہم اور حساس معاملے پر ہمیشہ جلاؤ گھیراؤ کا راستہ اپناتے ہوئے ملکی املاک کو ہی نقصان پہنچایا گیا۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 20, 2021

She said no head of state has devised a plan of action that would send a clear message to the global community.

کسی بھی سربراہ مملکت نے کوئی لائحہ عمل ترتیب نہ دیا جس سے اقوام عالم کو واضح پیغام دیا جاسکے! وزیراعظم عمران خان کا سب سے اہم مشن ناموس رسالت کے معاملے پر عالم اسلام کو متحد کرنا ہے۔ ناموس رسالت کا مقدمہ جس بے باکی سے وزیراعظم عمران خان نے لڑا اس کی ماضی میں کوئی مثال نہیں ملتی۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 20, 2021

There is no precedent in the past for the boldness with which Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of the sanctity of prophet-hood.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the heads of states of Muslim countries to collectively carry out an effective campaign against Islamophobia to get the West understood that it hurts 1.25 billion Muslims.

Addressing the nation Imran Khan said a collective strategy by Muslim Ummah will have an effect on the West to prevent the incidents of blasphemy against the last Prophet of Islam.

The Prime Minister said when fifty heads of Muslim countries declare that they would boycott trade with the West if any incident of blasphemy occurs, it would have an impact.

Imran Khan said he himself will lead the campaign and will not disappoint the nation as well as Muslims of the world in this regard.