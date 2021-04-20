Adsense 970×250

No leader since independence except PM fiercely argued on ‘Namoos-e-Risalat’: Dr Firdous

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 11:52 am
Adsense 300×600
Firdous Ashiq Awan
Adsense 300×250

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that independence of Pakistan, no leader other than Imran Khan has so fiercely argued with non-believers on Namoos-e-Risalat.

According to the details, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter and said that uniting Muslim world on Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of prophet-hood) is an important mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said no head of state has devised a plan of action that would send a clear message to the global community.

There is no precedent in the past for the boldness with which Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of the sanctity of prophet-hood.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the heads of states of Muslim countries to collectively carry out an effective campaign against Islamophobia to get the West understood that it hurts 1.25 billion Muslims.

Addressing the nation Imran Khan said a collective strategy by Muslim Ummah will have an effect on the West to prevent the incidents of blasphemy against the last Prophet of Islam.

The Prime Minister said when fifty heads of Muslim countries declare that they would boycott trade with the West if any incident of blasphemy occurs, it would have an impact.

Imran Khan said he himself will lead the campaign and will not disappoint the nation as well as Muslims of the world in this regard.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
28 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Maya Ali Instagram
2 hours ago
Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion...
Kishore Nandlaskar
2 hours ago
Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010,...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
28 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...