Pakistan Expresses Frustration Over European Parliament Resolution

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 11:13 pm
Pakistan has expressed frustration over the passage of a resolution in the European Parliament on the country’s blasphemy law.

A statement issued by Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said, “Pakistan is disappointed that the European Parliament has passed a resolution on the country’s contempt law.”

This action in the European Parliament reflects a lack of awareness of the law of blasphemy and religious sensitivities in Pakistan and the wider Muslim world, he said.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that it was “regrettable” that Pakistan had made “unnecessary comments” about its judicial system and local law.

“Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and an independent judiciary and is committed to the protection of the rights of all its citizens without discrimination,” the statement said.

“We are proud of our minorities who have equal rights and are constitutionally fully protected, and there are judicial and administrative reparations for any human rights violations,” the State Department spokesman said.

“Pakistan has been active in promoting religious freedom, tolerance and religious harmony,” he said.

“At a time when Islamophobia is on the rise, let the international community find common solutions to the problem of Islamophobia, intolerance and the rise of religion and faith,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office said that there are several mechanisms for discussing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union, including in the areas of dialogue on democracy, rule of law, governance and human rights.

“We will discuss all issues in a positive way with the European Union,” he said.

Earlier, the European Parliament had passed a resolution expressing concern over the review of GSP Plus status granted to Pakistan.

The resolution also called on the Pakistani government to “indiscriminately condemn” the violence and discrimination against religious minorities in the country and expressed deep concern over anti-French sentiment in Pakistan.

The EU Parliament called on the Commission and the European External Action Service to immediately review the eligibility of Pakistan’s GSP status in the light of current events.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Charlie Weimers, a member of the European Parliament from Sweden.

