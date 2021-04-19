Adsense 970×250

‘Sindh Govt. will not be a hurdle for peaceful protestors,’ Murad Ali Shah

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 12:28 pm
Sindh CM
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the government will not be a hurdle in the way of peaceful protestors in the province.

According to the details, while addressing to media in Islamabad Murad Ali Shah deplored that the provinces have not been kept in the loop on the law and order situation caused by recent violent protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

He said that ‘former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman called for a countrywide strike. We have been in contact with everyone since last night,’ adding that the government will take effective security measures if law and order situation deteriorates.’

Murad Ali Shah while advising the federal government to be cautious over the Lahore unrest matter said that it would be better if the provinces are taken into confidence on the situation.

Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned the Nooriabad Power Plant reference until May 5.

Let it be known that in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is an offshoot of the fake accounts case the chief minister is accused of using his influence and releasing funds for Nooriabad Power Plant in violation of the rules.

The accountability watchdog has charged Mr Shah under sections 9(a) 1, 4, 6, 11 and 12 of the National Accountability Ordinance.

