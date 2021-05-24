Anti-Corruption Launches Probe Into Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal

Double Click 300 x 250

Rawalpindi: Anti-Corruption has launched an investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal.

According to the anti-corruption spokesman, DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Muhammad Gohar formed an investigation team comprising legal, technical and economic experts.

The spokesman said that the investigation team has started an investigation into the scandal and after a thorough investigation, all the facts of the scandal will be made public.

Case Background

It may be recalled that after the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal Inquiry, it came to light that the original map of the Ring Road had been changed and more new routes had been added.

Sources said that these new routes were chosen to benefit a few important personalities whose lands fall on this route while the cost of adding new routes was increasing by another Rs 25 billion.

It was reported that the cost of the project was increased by Rs 25 billion, at the behest of some influential politicians and interest groups, the demarcation was changed to benefit private housing societies.

The initial estimate for the construction of the 85 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road was Rs. 40 billion.

Punjab Government Commences Fresh Alignment Of Rawalpindi Ring Road

The Punjab government has commenced all fresh alignment of the much-needed Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking notice of the alleged changes in the alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which has not only increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion but allegedly But a few private housing societies have benefited.

While the controversy over the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project is deepening, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistan Zulfi Bukhari has resigned from his post and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar has said that if the allegations are proved, he will quit politics.

According to a senior Punjab government official, apart from the commissioner of Rawalpindi, two separate fact-finding reports from the deputy commissioner and the additional commissioner reached the office of Prime Minister Imran Khan and handed over the case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Referred to Anti-Corruption Department (ACD).

On the other hand, the provincial government has also started work on a new alignment of Ring Road.

Briefing the Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said that work on the alignment of Rawalpindi Ring Road has been started as per the direction of Chief Minister Punjab.

He said that it has been ensured that the new alignment is free from corruption.

The Chief Secretary directed that alternative proposals along with cost estimates be submitted to him at the earliest so that the project could be completed through the same budget.

He dismissed all rumours that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been closed.

He further said that the importance of this project is clear to the residents of Rawalpindi so there is no point in stopping it.

He directed to submit PC-1 as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while briefing the Chief Secretary of Punjab about Rawalpindi Ring Road through a video link.

Director Development Nazia Sadhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Capt (retd) Qasim Ijaz, RDA Deputy Director Azizullah and other concerned government officials were present during the meeting.

Ring Road Scandal: Zulfi Bukhari Resigns As PM Khan’s Aide

Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, on Monday, has resigned from his post over the allegations made against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scandal.

In a series of tweets, Zulfi Bukhari said that “My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges.”

“Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example.”

He went on to write,

“By resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies.”

“I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project. This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry.”

Zulfi Bukhari concluded by writing,

“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry.”