Asad Umar receives Second COVID Jab; urges To Not delay It

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has received the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine in order to battle the deadly pandemic.

In a tweet on Saturday, Asad Umar said, “Got my 2nd dose of vaccination today. Please do not delay your 2nd dose. Generally, Pakistani’s have been good about getting the 2nd dose on time with more than 80% doing so. However, in the last few days before eid, there was a drop in the number of people coming for the 2nd dose.”

He also urged the masses to not delay their second vaccine jabs at any cost.

Earlier, the minister had informed that it is the first time that over one hundred and sixty-four thousand people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single day on April 04.

In a tweet, he said the vaccination process of people aged forty and above was also started yesterday across the country.

He had also assured satisfactory SOP compliance in Pakistan as the country is witnessing the third wave of Coronavirus.

“Significant improvement seen in SOP compliance since the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place. National average compliance has doubled from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May. Need to sustain and build on this compliance level specially till eid,” he tweeted.