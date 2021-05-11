Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain to the people that what it was going to cost the nation for taking a commercial loan from China to clear the Saudi soft loan.

In his recent remarks, lambasting at the incumbent government, Bilawal said, “Imran Khan had promised to break Pakistan free from the debt trap, but since coming to power he has buried Pakistan under massive loans, taking the begging bowl everywhere he goes.”

He further added, “Every person in Pakistan is paying a terrible price for the tsunami of Imran Khan’s transformation,” he added. “The life of the common man in Pakistan had become unbearable due to the poor economic policies of the Imran Khan regime.”

“With the per capita debt now at Rs175,000, every Pakistani is paying the price for Imran’s Khans incompetence,” the PPP leader said.

Bilawal went on to add that “the common people would continue to suffer unprecedented inflation, poverty and unemployment if the federal government pushed Pakistan further into debt and compounded it with corruption and mismanagement.”

“The hesitation of the Chinese government in releasing the committed USD 6 billion funds for the ML-1 railway track is in fact an expression of distrust in the PTI regime,” he said.

The PPP Chairman further added that the Chinese companies investing in Pakistan had also notified their government of their distrust in the PTI government.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq had a telepho0nic conversation in which they had discussed the political situation.

Qaiser Sharif said that Bilawal Bhutto had requested Siraj-ul-Haq to co-operate in the election of Chairman Senate which will be decided after consultation with party leaders.

He further said that former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani has also contacted Siraj-ul-Haq and requested a vote.

Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman said that Deputy Chairman Senate candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also called on Siraj-ul-Haq and requested support.