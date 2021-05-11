Double Click 970×250

Bilawal Bhutto Lambastes At Incumbent Government For Pushing Pakistan Into Debt

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 09:34 am
Adsense 300×600
Bilawal Bhutto PTI Government

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain to the people that what it was going to cost the nation for taking a commercial loan from China to clear the Saudi soft loan.

In his recent remarks, lambasting at the incumbent government, Bilawal said, “Imran Khan had promised to break Pakistan free from the debt trap, but since coming to power he has buried Pakistan under massive loans, taking the begging bowl everywhere he goes.”

He further added, “Every person in Pakistan is paying a terrible price for the tsunami of Imran Khan’s transformation,” he added. “The life of the common man in Pakistan had become unbearable due to the poor economic policies of the Imran Khan regime.”

“With the per capita debt now at Rs175,000, every Pakistani is paying the price for Imran’s Khans incompetence,” the PPP leader said.

Bilawal went on to add that “the common people would continue to suffer unprecedented inflation, poverty and unemployment if the federal government pushed Pakistan further into debt and compounded it with corruption and mismanagement.”

“The hesitation of the Chinese government in releasing the committed USD 6 billion funds for the ML-1 railway track is in fact an expression of distrust in the PTI regime,” he said.

The PPP Chairman further added that the Chinese companies investing in Pakistan had also notified their government of their distrust in the PTI government.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq had a telepho0nic conversation in which they had discussed the political situation.

Qaiser Sharif said that Bilawal Bhutto had requested Siraj-ul-Haq to co-operate in the election of Chairman Senate which will be decided after consultation with party leaders.

He further said that former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani has also contacted Siraj-ul-Haq and requested a vote.

Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman said that Deputy Chairman Senate candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also called on Siraj-ul-Haq and requested support.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile
5 mins ago
Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile

At least two policemen were martyred on Tuesday after unidentified persons opened...
Shehroz Kashif
22 mins ago
Shehroz Kashif Becomes Youngest Pakistani To Conquer Mt. Everest

Pakistan's Shehroz Kashif has become the first young mountaineer to conquer the...
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Death toll crosses 19,000 mark
49 mins ago
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Total Death toll crosses 19,000 mark

The national death tally due to the novel coronavirus has jumped to...
Gaza Airstrikes: Israel kills 9 children, 11 other civilians
1 hour ago
Gaza Airstrikes: Israel kills 9 children, 11 other civilians

The death toll has risen to 20 in recent Gaza airstrikes with...
Israeli airstrike
10 hours ago
Nine Palestinians martyred In Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Nine Palestinians, including a Hamas commander and three children, were martyred in...
Iran Saudi
10 hours ago
Iran Confirms Talks With Saudi Arabia

Iran confirmed for the first time that talks with Saudi Arabia had...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile
5 mins ago
Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile

At least two policemen were martyred on Tuesday after unidentified persons opened...
Angelina Jolie
17 mins ago
What trait did Angelina Jolie inherit from her mother?

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, in a recent interview, spoke about how...
Shehroz Kashif
22 mins ago
Shehroz Kashif Becomes Youngest Pakistani To Conquer Mt. Everest

Pakistan's Shehroz Kashif has become the first young mountaineer to conquer the...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
48 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR on, 11th May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...