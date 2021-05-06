Complete Lockdown To Be Imposed In Sindh From 6pm On May 8

Sindh will undergo a complete full lockdown on May 8 from 6 pm onwards to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh government, business centres will remain open for Eid shopping across the province on Saturday.

The complete lockdown will start between Saturday and Sunday night.

The notification further added that roadblocks will be set up at various places to keep people confined to their homes from Saturday and Sunday night.

Trains coming to Sindh will also be kept closed till May 15.

Grocery stores, medical stores, fruit and vegetable stores will be allowed to remain open for hours during the lockdown.

A statement issued by the Sindh government said that from tomorrow to Sunday, restaurants take away services will be banned, while only home delivery will be open after sunset.

The statement said that the grocery shop will remain open till 6 pm, Hawke’s Bay, Sea View will be kept completely closed during the Eid days, medical stores will be exempted from closure while vaccination centres will be open 24 hours a day.

The statement said that more strictures will be imposed from Sunday till Eid holidays and SOPs will be implemented in all cases.

Talking to media after the meeting, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said, “Business will be open on Fridays and Saturdays all over Sindh including Karachi. Shopkeepers can transact with SOPs.

Note that the Sindh government has allowed business and commercial centres to be closed twice a week on Fridays and Sundays in view of the situation in Karuna, while the bazaars and business centres have been allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government has also stopped inter-provincial transport and the movement of vehicles from one city to another in Sindh.

In view of the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the NCOC has also announced the closure of all tourist destinations across the country while all the provinces have announced the implementation of a complete lockdown.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce at CM House.

The meeting was held to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The decisions taken during the meeting are as follows:

The meeting decided to force more limitations from Sunday till the Eid holidays are over.