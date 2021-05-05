Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday has urged the Federal Government to act responsibly to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the details, while talking to the media in Islamabad, Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan is facing a severe crisis in terms of the coronavirus vaccination program. ‘The federation should take serious steps to control COVID-19.’

Murad Ali Shah lamented the Federal government neglected Sindh’s appeal of closing the intercity transport with immediate effect. ‘Not closing the intercity transport resulted in the virus spread,’ said the CM.

While speaking on the matter of electronic voting, Murad Ali Shah said that Electoral reforms can be enforced only after mutual agreement. CM Sindh said that ‘In 2017, all parties opposed the electronic voting machine,’ adding that; ‘Implementing the ordinance will not enforce the electronic machine system.’

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also claimed that no complaint was filed on the polling day in NA-249 by-elections.

The CM said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has accepted the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a plea regarding vote recount in NA-249 by-polls.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while reacting to the ECP’s decision of recounting in NA-249 said that his party would also consider approaching the commission for recounting in previous seats.

In his tweet, the PPP chairman welcomed the new precedent set by allowing recount without specific polling station complaints.

The reactions came after ECP had accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) plea and ordered a recount in NA-249 by-elections.