FM Qureshi ensures all steps be taken to protect Palestine

Peace in the Middle East cannot be established without resolving the Palestinian issue, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

António Guterres, the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations called on United Nations to start with the peace process.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. Palestinian Foreign Minister has been invited to visit Pakistan.

Our goal was ceasefire and we succeeded in that said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Good meeting with @antonioguterres. Shared our deep concern for the people of #Palestine and Pakistan’s unwavering support for their right to self determination. While ceasefire is welcomed, Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end. pic.twitter.com/AyGDAo5gRi — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 21, 2021

The President General Assembly Volkan Bozkir has played a historic role in world affairs and will visit Pakistan on May 27.

The resolution of the House was presented to the Secretary-General of the United Nations by the Foreign Minister.

“My hands were strengthened by the unanimous resolution condemning Israeli attacks against the people of Palestine”, said the Foreign Minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi succeeded in adopting a joint strategy on the Palestinian issue with all political parties of Pakistan showing great support and generosity.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC, Arab League, and Non-Aligned Movement member countries are grateful for the support received.

The United Nations Security Council, who is responsible for peace in the Middle East, held four meetings for the situation in Gaza.

“I also met with the President of the Security Council”, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“I would like to thank the Chinese Foreign Minister for his support on the Palestinian issue as China attaches great importance to the issue of Palestine” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.