Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while his official stay in Iraq, has said that Pakistan gives immense importance to its brotherly relations with Iraq.

The Foreign Minister held a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Saadoun Al-Jubouri, at the Ministry of Defense and exchanged views on different security matters.

He said Pakistan values the sacrifices of the people of Iraq people in the war against terrorism.

Qureshi offered all possible assistance and cooperation from Pakistan in the development and defence sectors to Iraq.

The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to work together for regional security and stability.