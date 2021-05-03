Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned authorities to implement the precautionary measures to control the third wave of the infection.

According to the details, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has chaired a meeting of the anti-coronavirus task force in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary, IG Sindh, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Finance, Secretary Education, Secretary Health, Corps Five, Rangers, WHO representative and other officials.

It was informed in the meeting that Sindh has a recovery rate of 93% and a mortality rate of 1.6% due to the novel coronavirus.

The session was informed that in the last 7 days, 10.42% cases were reported in Karachi and 14.52% in Hyderabad, whereas 5.48% cases were reported in Sukkur.

The participants of the meeting decided to stricken the restrictions in Hyderabad and East Karachi.

On the occasion, CM Sindh reiterated that the government will not tolerate violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Moreover, the Sindh Chief Minister directed the ministers to visit the cities and review the precautionary measures.