Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) asked the Muslim countries to follow the basic principles of the State of Madina in order to rise in the world in all aspects.

While addressing a virtual conference t the International Conference on Civilizational values in the Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah, the Prime Minister said very principles of the state of Madina were based on rule of law, meritocracy and compassion.

“Whenever in history the Muslims have risen up, they have gone back to the old principles embedded in the State of Madina,” the premier said quoting Poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Imran Khan said our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) set up the first welfare state in the history of mankind where the state took the responsibility for the weak segments of the society including the poor, the orphans, the widows and the elderly people.

Imran Khan said this unique state also brought power under the law.

He noted that this is the main thing that distinguishes between the civilized and banana states.

He said this is the basis of a society that emerges and sprouts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appreciated the humanitarian efforts of the Muslim World League across different parts of the world. He stressed that the organization was well placed to present the true image of Islam and promote interfaith harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the importance of combating Islamophobia and hoped that the Muslim Ummah would take it up as a unified cause.

He had also emphasized that the exercise of the right of freedom of expression carried with it responsibilities under international law, such as the obligation not to disseminate racist ideas, defame and ridicule religious symbol and religious personalities.

The Prime Minister had stressed the importance of bridging the gap in understanding and communication with reference to Islamophobia.

The premier had urged the Secretary-General to work towards engaging with all segments of Western society, in particular the academia, civil society organizations, intelligentsia and politicians.

He stressed that the international community must show a common resolve against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief and work together for peaceful co-existence.