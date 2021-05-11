Double Click 970×250

NCOC Issues New Guidelines For Eid Al-Fitr Prayers Following COVID Outbreak

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 04:04 pm
Adsense 300×600
Eid Al Fitr prayers new guidelines

In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the government has issued new guidelines for the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr 2021 in order to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved new guidelines for Eid Al-Fitr in Pakistan. The meeting of NCOC was held under the chairmanship of Chief Asad Umar in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and others participated.

According to the guidelines, Eid prayers will be offered in open spaces with adherence to Coronavirus SOPs, keeping the doors and windows open if it is necessary to offer prayers inside the mosque.

The prayers will be offered two to three times in order to avoid the crowd in the mosque or any open space and that the Eid prayer sermon should be very less and people are directed to must wear masks during the prayers.

The guidelines further state that multiple entrances to mosques and Eid venues should be provided. Hand sanitizers should be placed at the entrances of mosques and a distance of six feet should be kept between the worshipers.

Moreover, the worshipers should bring their prayer mat along with them and must perform wudu at home and avoid hugging and shaking hands.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are preparing to bid farewell to this month and are all set to welcome the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with full religious fervour.

Depending on the moon sighting, Eid Al-Fitr 2021 will fall on May 13 (Thursday) or May 14 (Friday) in Pakistan.

What Is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

How Is The Occasion Celebrated?

On this occasion, which lasts for three days, Muslim citizens travel long distances to visit their families. A variety of food is prepared in the houses and the visitors keep coming and going in the houses throughout the day. Muslims begin their Eid celebrations by performing post-dawn prayers, followed by a short address.

The prayers take place in mosques or large halls but in many countries, they also take place in an open area. People congratulate one another after Eid prayers.

Children, dressed in new clothes, are offered gifts and money, termed as ‘Eidi’ to celebrate the joyful festival.

Also, each country has traditional desserts and sweets that are prepared before Eid or on the morning of the first day.

But this time, millions of Muslims will not be able to enjoy the joys of Eid as they are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Basic Commodities
2 mins ago
Here’s why Basic Commodities are getting Expensive in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin led the meeting of...
Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday
10 mins ago
Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the...
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid
40 mins ago
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday appealed to...
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
1 hour ago
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ trailer shows that there will be Carnage

“Welcome back Eddie Brock, it’s been a long time” - Venom: Let...
Shikanjvi Recipe And Health Benefits
2 hours ago
Shikanjvi: A Popular immunity-boosting Cool Drink To Beat The Heat

Shikanjvi or Shikanji is a traditional lemonade, originated in the Punjab region...
PM
2 hours ago
PM Imran warns Pakistan could face COVID crisis like India

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that Pakistan could face a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Basic Commodities
2 mins ago
Here’s why Basic Commodities are getting Expensive in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin led the meeting of...
Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday
10 mins ago
Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the...
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid
40 mins ago
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday appealed to...
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
1 hour ago
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ trailer shows that there will be Carnage

“Welcome back Eddie Brock, it’s been a long time” - Venom: Let...