In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the government has issued new guidelines for the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr 2021 in order to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved new guidelines for Eid Al-Fitr in Pakistan. The meeting of NCOC was held under the chairmanship of Chief Asad Umar in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and others participated.

According to the guidelines, Eid prayers will be offered in open spaces with adherence to Coronavirus SOPs, keeping the doors and windows open if it is necessary to offer prayers inside the mosque.

The prayers will be offered two to three times in order to avoid the crowd in the mosque or any open space and that the Eid prayer sermon should be very less and people are directed to must wear masks during the prayers.

The guidelines further state that multiple entrances to mosques and Eid venues should be provided. Hand sanitizers should be placed at the entrances of mosques and a distance of six feet should be kept between the worshipers.

Moreover, the worshipers should bring their prayer mat along with them and must perform wudu at home and avoid hugging and shaking hands.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are preparing to bid farewell to this month and are all set to welcome the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with full religious fervour.

Depending on the moon sighting, Eid Al-Fitr 2021 will fall on May 13 (Thursday) or May 14 (Friday) in Pakistan.

What Is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

How Is The Occasion Celebrated?

On this occasion, which lasts for three days, Muslim citizens travel long distances to visit their families. A variety of food is prepared in the houses and the visitors keep coming and going in the houses throughout the day. Muslims begin their Eid celebrations by performing post-dawn prayers, followed by a short address.

The prayers take place in mosques or large halls but in many countries, they also take place in an open area. People congratulate one another after Eid prayers.

Children, dressed in new clothes, are offered gifts and money, termed as ‘Eidi’ to celebrate the joyful festival.

Also, each country has traditional desserts and sweets that are prepared before Eid or on the morning of the first day.

But this time, millions of Muslims will not be able to enjoy the joys of Eid as they are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally.