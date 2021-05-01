Adsense 970×250

NCOC Notifies to reduce inbound international travel for 15 days

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 11:02 am
Adsense 300×600
NCOC Decides To inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has on Saturday decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5th May to 20th May and International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20% to curb COVID-19 spread.

According to the official notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), amidst the rising COVID-19 infections, Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound International Travel.

Earlier, the NCOC had announced six-day Eid holidays in Pakistan amidst the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and also suggested everyone to stay at home.

meeting of NCOC took place by Asad Umar in the chair and it reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and restrictions on international flights.

The Eid holidays will be observed from 10-15 May and all tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain closed.

A notification by the official body has been issued. Other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centres will remain open during the holidays.

The guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shabe-e-Qadr would be issued on May 01.

Moreover, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Thursday extended the travel restrictions for International passengers arriving from Category C countries till May 04 following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the country.In its official statement on Twitter, the PCAA announced new guidelines for extended travel restrictions for Category C passengers.

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take earlier permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The restrictions will also be imposed on the Pakistani passport holders, NICOP and POC holders.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours before boarding, the notification read.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Labour Day PM President message
1 hour ago
Labour Day: PM, President eulogize workers’ valiant and heroic struggle

International Labour Day is being observed today (Saturday) to honour the tireless...
PM Imran Lauds FBR's Efforts For Achieving 57% Revenue Growth In April
2 hours ago
PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving 57% Revenue Growth In April

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) commends efforts of the...
Nawal Faisal
11 hours ago
Are Nawal Saeed And Arsalan Faisal Dating? Find Out!

New emerging actors Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal are both winning everyone's...
PM Imran's "Relativizing Holocaust" Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan
11 hours ago
PM Imran’s “Relativizing Holocaust” Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan

The European Parliament passed a resolution to review the GSP Plus status...
Yumna Zaidi
11 hours ago
How Does Yumna Zaidi Lose Weight? Find Out!

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character...
Aymen Saleem
11 hours ago
Do You Know Aymen Saleem Is A World Record Holder?

Do you know Aymen Saleem is a world record holder? A hidden...

Recent News

Labour Day PM President message
1 hour ago
Labour Day: PM, President eulogize workers’ valiant and heroic struggle

International Labour Day is being observed today (Saturday) to honour the tireless...
PM Imran Lauds FBR's Efforts For Achieving 57% Revenue Growth In April
2 hours ago
PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving 57% Revenue Growth In April

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) commends efforts of the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
8 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate In Dubai For, 1st May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (1st, May 2021) today per tola is...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
8 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 1st May 2021

Saturday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 1st, May 2021 is being sold...