NCOC Notifies to reduce inbound international travel for 15 days

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has on Saturday decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5th May to 20th May and International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20% to curb COVID-19 spread.

According to the official notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), amidst the rising COVID-19 infections, Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound International Travel.

In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May. International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20% during this period. pic.twitter.com/wEQDqpkQpd — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021

Earlier, the NCOC had announced six-day Eid holidays in Pakistan amidst the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and also suggested everyone to stay at home.

A meeting of NCOC took place by Asad Umar in the chair and it reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and restrictions on international flights.

The Eid holidays will be observed from 10-15 May and all tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain closed.

A notification by the official body has been issued. Other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centres will remain open during the holidays.

The guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shabe-e-Qadr would be issued on May 01.

Moreover, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Thursday extended the travel restrictions for International passengers arriving from Category C countries till May 04 following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the country.In its official statement on Twitter, the PCAA announced new guidelines for extended travel restrictions for Category C passengers. Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take earlier permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC). The restrictions will also be imposed on the Pakistani passport holders, NICOP and POC holders. However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours before boarding, the notification read.