PM Calls Upon OIC To Play Role To Protect Rights Of Palestinians

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen discussed Pakistan-OIC collaboration on a range of issues.

During the meeting, the Premier called upon the international community to show a common resolve against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief and work together for interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the Israeli attack against Palestinians in Qibla-e- Awaal, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and reiterated his call on the international community to take steps to protect the Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

The Prime Minister also called upon the OIC to play its rightful role in addressing the serious situation.

The Secretary-General shared information with the Prime Minister on the OIC’s activities in support of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said that the OIC has steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause and in this context, the Niamey CFM culminated with a comprehensive resolution on the issue.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasised that it had to be a collective endeavour of the Muslim leadership to make sure that the world recognised the special love and reverence that Muslims had for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

It was noted that following the Prime Minister’s letter addressed to Heads of State of Muslim countries, the OIC Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) in Niamey had adopted a unanimous resolution on observing 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.