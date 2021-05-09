Double Click 970×250

PM Imran Addresses Special Session On Roshan Digital Account In Saudi Arabia

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 09:25 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there are mafias in Pakistan who want to save the old rotten system but now no one can stop the change.

Addressing the special session on Roshan Digital Account in Jeddah, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Roshan Digital Account is a great program and the PTI government has worked to take advantage of the potential of overseas Pakistanis and increase foreign exchange.

He said that there is a decisive moment in Pakistan at the moment, on one side is the old status quo, on the other side are the mafias who are trying to save the old system.

“On the other hand, the entire people of Pakistan are with me and we are leading the way to change and the rule of law. This is in fact a struggle for the rule of law,” he said.

Imran Khan said that a society goes where the rule of law prevails, where there is the rule of power, this society has not developed to date.

He said that on one side there is a system of humanity and justice while on the other side there is a system of the jungle. Where there is the supremacy of power due to which the country cannot develop.

“On the one hand, there are mafias who are taking advantage of the corrupt system and all are together, on the other hand, the people and our government are fighting for a change,” he said.

Imran Khan said that no one can stop this change because there is awareness within the country and the nation has understood the issues, the reason is social media, the youth have first-hand information.

The Prime Minister said that our party came to power because of social media and the youth, this change is also due to the youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia along with his wife Bushra Bibi and several cabinet members.

Earlier today the doors of the sacred Kaaba were once again opened for the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as he performed Umrah on Sunday as part of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

