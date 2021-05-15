Double Click 970×250

President Alvi Terms Israeli Bombardment Against Palestine a “One-sided murderous assault”

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 09:51 am
President Israeli Bombardment

President Dr Arif Alvi has on Saturday expressed extreme displeasure over the ongoing brutal situation in Palestine as Israeli airstrikes continue to intensify claiming more than 100 Palestinian lives.

In a tweet today, President Alvi termed the ongoing atrocities by Israel against Palestine a mere “murderous assault”.

“Bad headline. Israel pounds Gaza as deadly conflict intensifies” This is NOT a conflict Sir! This is a one-sided brutal, murderous assault. A massacre of people who are fighting to live on THEIR land stolen from them. A free Palestine shall emerge,” he wrote.

On Friday, Israel continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and shells, shutting eyes to international condemnation, killing more than 100 people.

According to the media reports, the latest fatalities bring to 113 the official death toll, including at least 31 children.

Residents of northern Gaza, near the Israeli frontier, said they had seen no sign of Israeli ground forces inside the enclave but reported heavy artillery fire and dozens of airstrikes.

Israeli security forces have also been scrambled to contain deadly riots between Jews and Arabs, and projectiles have been fired from Lebanon.

Images early Friday showed large balls of flame turning the night sky orange in densely packed Gaza, while rockets were seen tracing through the air towards Israel.

Videos doing rounds on social media also showed several alleged Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian homes in the city of Hebron in the West Bank early on Friday.

The United Nations said the Security Council would meet on Sunday to address the conflict as the world body’s Secretary-General called for “an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities”. “Too many innocent civilians have already died,” Antonio Guterres tweeted.

“This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region.”

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement on Friday said the Israeli military operation against Palestinian militants in Gaza would continue for as long as necessary. He said Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, would pay a heavy price.

