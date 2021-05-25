Schools to open in Lahore & other districts from June 7, Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced to open schools in Lahore and other districts from June 7.

Lahore: Consultations were held in NCOC regarding opening of educational institutions with Murad Raas.

According to the Punjab Education Minister, the policy of 50% attendance will be implemented in 20 districts of Punjab.

The issue of Public and Private schools that are still closed in Districts of Punjab was discussed in the last NCOC meeting. The remaining Districts will have a staggered approach opening from Monday June7th, 2021. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 25, 2021

He also requested to adhere to the precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in all educational institutions to tackle the ongoing deadly pandemic.