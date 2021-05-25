Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Schools to open in Lahore & other districts from June 7, Murad Raas

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 07:22 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Murad Raas Lahore

Punjab Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced to open schools in Lahore and other districts from June 7.

Lahore: Consultations were held in NCOC regarding opening of educational institutions with Murad Raas.

According to the Punjab Education Minister, the policy of 50% attendance will be implemented in 20 districts of Punjab.

He also requested to adhere to the precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in all educational institutions to tackle the ongoing deadly pandemic.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Umar Akmal fine
1 hour ago
National cricketer Umar Akmal pays fine to the Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: National cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a fine of Rs 4.25...
Shalimar Express Sukkur
2 hours ago
Sukkur: Shalimar Express bogies derailed near Khairpur

Sukkur: The engine of Shalimar Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore became...
Faisal Vawda
2 hours ago
Faisal Vawda seeks stay of proceedings on the issue of dual citizenship

The Sindh High Court had a hearing today regarding a petition filed...
Famous Bollywood siblings
3 hours ago
Check out these famous Bollywood siblings and their unique bond – from Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor

Check out the most famous siblings in Bollywood. Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz...
Military's top brass reviews national security at Corps Commanders’ Conference
4 hours ago
Military’s top brass reviews national security at Corps Commanders’ Conference

Pakistan Army's top officials attended the Corps Commanders' Conference, held at the General...
Mark Ruffalo Apologizes For Saying "Israel Is Committing Genocide"
4 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo Apologizes For Saying “Israel Is Committing Genocide”

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hollywood science fiction superhero 'Hulk', has...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Umar Akmal fine
1 hour ago
National cricketer Umar Akmal pays fine to the Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: National cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a fine of Rs 4.25...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Today Gold rate in UAE on, 25th May 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, May 2021) today...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
2 hours ago
Today’s dollar rate in Pakistan open market for, 25th May 2021

Karachi: Today USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today) exchange rate...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Latest currency rates in Pakistan on, 25th May 2021

Karachi: Today Currency Rates in Pakistan updated on 25th May 2021, Latest...