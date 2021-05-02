Adsense 970×250

Shahbaz Sharif rejects government’s proposal to use electronic voting machines

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 01:06 pm
Shahbaz Sharif
President of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Shahbaz Sharif has rejected the government’s proposal to use electronic voting machines in the next general elections.

According to the details, in a recent statement, Shahbaz Sharif said that the electronic voting system has been declared a failure by the entire world, adding that; the electoral reforms are undertaken with the consultations of all key stakeholders, the public’s opinion, and by developing a consensus.

He said that his party had undertaken electoral reforms in 2018 via consultations with all political parties in the country, including the ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
Shahbaz Sharif said that no one had any reservations about the electoral reforms undertaken during our era.

Shahbaz Sharif while criticizing the government, said that when the Opposition wanted to sit with the government to discuss the Charter of Economy and provide it positive recommendations, the authorities were not ready to listen to it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan in series of tweets had said all parties are crying foul and claiming rigging in Thursday’s NA-249 by-election.

Imran Khan had said the same happened in the Daska by-election recently and in the Senate elections in March.

Apart from the 1970 election, in every election claims of rigging have raised doubts over the credibility of election results, he pointed out.

