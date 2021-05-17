Double Click 970×250

Shehbaz Sharif Files Contempt Petition For Being barred From Traveling Abroad

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 01:28 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shehbaz Sharif Files Contempt Petition For Being barred From Traveling Abroad

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has filed a contempt of court petition for being barred from travelling abroad despite the permission of the Lahore High Court.

Shehbaz Sharif, through his lawyer Amjad Pervez, filed a contempt of court petition in the Lahore High Court against the Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others.

In the petition, he contended that the Lahore High Court had once allowed him to go abroad for treatment, the court had clearly ruled that he was allowed to go abroad for eight weeks but stopped at the airport despite the court order.

The petition said that not allowing  Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad despite the order of the Lahore High Court falls under the category of contempt of court.

The petitioner requested the court to take contempt of court action against the violators.

Apart from this, Shehbaz Sharif also filed a miscellaneous petition for the implementation of the order of the Lahore High Court.

In the petition, he maintained that the Lahore High Court had allowed him to go abroad for treatment but the court order was not complied with.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was stopped at the airport illegally, the court should issue orders to implement his order.

The petitioner said that after the court order, a boarding pass was issued at Lahore Airport for the flight on May 8.

It added that the immigration inspector had told him that he could not go abroad because of his name in the PNIL, but airport officials did not provide anything in writing.

The petition said that on May 7, the apex court issued an order to allow him to go abroad in the presence of a public prosecutor.

The petition also sought contempt of court action against those who disobeyed the court order.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maulana Tariq Jamil Salman Khan
1 min ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Slammed For Praising Salman Khan In Recent Video Message

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he...
Mohammad Amir
5 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
15 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
23 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing
34 mins ago
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions...
Miss Universe 2020
1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2020 Photos: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins the pagaent

Miss Peru Janick Castillo and Miss Brazil Julia Gama were beaten out...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maulana Tariq Jamil Salman Khan
1 min ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Slammed For Praising Salman Khan In Recent Video Message

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he...
Mohammad Amir
5 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
15 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
23 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...