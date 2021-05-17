Shehbaz Sharif Files Contempt Petition For Being barred From Traveling Abroad

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has filed a contempt of court petition for being barred from travelling abroad despite the permission of the Lahore High Court.

Shehbaz Sharif, through his lawyer Amjad Pervez, filed a contempt of court petition in the Lahore High Court against the Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others.

In the petition, he contended that the Lahore High Court had once allowed him to go abroad for treatment, the court had clearly ruled that he was allowed to go abroad for eight weeks but stopped at the airport despite the court order.

The petition said that not allowing Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad despite the order of the Lahore High Court falls under the category of contempt of court.

The petitioner requested the court to take contempt of court action against the violators.

Apart from this, Shehbaz Sharif also filed a miscellaneous petition for the implementation of the order of the Lahore High Court.

In the petition, he maintained that the Lahore High Court had allowed him to go abroad for treatment but the court order was not complied with.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was stopped at the airport illegally, the court should issue orders to implement his order.

The petitioner said that after the court order, a boarding pass was issued at Lahore Airport for the flight on May 8.

It added that the immigration inspector had told him that he could not go abroad because of his name in the PNIL, but airport officials did not provide anything in writing.

The petition said that on May 7, the apex court issued an order to allow him to go abroad in the presence of a public prosecutor.

The petition also sought contempt of court action against those who disobeyed the court order.