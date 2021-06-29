Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 01:18 pm
Ehsaas Kafalat Program To Benefit Transgender Community In Pakistan

The federal government’s social security program, Ehsaas, approved financial assistance to all transgender people in the country under the Ehsaas Kafalat program.

According to the report, the board meeting of the Social Welfare Program approved the initiative, according to which all transgender people holding national identity cards will be brought under the auspices of the Ehsaas Kifalat program.

The program will provide them with a savings bank account of Rs 2,000 per month.

Transgender people mostly live as a separate community so all transgender people living in the same house will be able to benefit from this sponsorship program.

In addition, the Board approved the setting up of 154 District Level Sensation Centers in the style of the One Window Sensation Center recently opened at Sitara Market, Islamabad.

Through this, all services will be provided under one roof which will provide more convenience to the people and work will be faster.

The Board also endorsed the extension of the Ehsaas Scholarship to Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, a program to be held in all districts of the country next month.

To encourage the enrollment of girls in secondary and higher secondary schools, they will get Rs. 4,000 per quarter while boys will get Rs. 3,500.

According to the design of the program, this amount will be paid biometrically to the mothers of the children enrolled in the schools.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said, “As per the post-19 strategy of Ehsaas, secondary and higher secondary education scholarships will give low-income families access to education up to Class XII.”

