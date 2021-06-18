FM Qureshi, Abdullah Abdullah Discuss the way forward for Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with the head of the Afghan High Peace Council, Abdullah Abdullah on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

During the meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, Qureshi reaffirmed the policy of engagement across the board with Afghan political leadership to forge a deeper mutual understanding of bilateral relations and the peace process.

Both the leaders also shared their hope for Afghanistan’s leaders to expedite progress in Intra-Afghan Negotiations for lasting peace.

— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 18, 2021

The foreign minister will meet the Afghan leaders on the margins of the forum to discuss the way forward for the Afghan peace process.

Earlier in the day, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

He was talking to Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad Al Maliki on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

Qureshi underscored the importance of a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, based on pre-1967 borders under the relevant UNSC resolutions for sustainable peace in the region.

He also expressed strong concerns about the latest Israeli strikes against Gaza after the recent ceasefire.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister briefed Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the latest situation in Palestinian Occupied Territories.

FM Qureshi also extended an invitation to the Palestinian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan.

— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 18, 2021

Moreover, the two-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum begins in the Turkish city of Antalya today (Friday).

The Foreign Minister Qureshi will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity there.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has invited him to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the sidelines, FM Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

The political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia will address important thematic and international issues at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The theme of the Forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.