“India wants to take Jadhav’s case to ICJ again:” FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Sunday said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would never provide its bases to the US.

While speaking to media officials today, the Foreign Minister said that India wants that Kulbhushan Jadhav should not be given consular access.

He said the government is taking steps to implement decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Jadhav case and the opposition should understand the tactics of India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PML-N government had complicated the Kulbhushan case.

To a question, the Foreign Minister said District Coordination Committees are being constituted in all districts of Punjab on the direction of the Prime Minister.

He said the government believes in across the board fair accountability.

“India wants to take Jadhav’s case to ICJ again. I hope the opposition will understand the Indian attempts in this context,” he maintained.

FM Qureshi further added, the incumbent government wants a transparent accountability system across the country.

The Foreign Minister also advised PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to clarify his position in the graft cases.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the federal government to contact the Indian government through the Foreign Office in the case of detained Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A three-member bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah had heard a petition seeking the release of four Indian nationals imprisoned in Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it seems that the Indian government has a misunderstanding about the proceedings of the court.

The Chief Justice had directed the Government of Pakistan to contact India to clear up their misunderstanding.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah had asked the lawyer of the Indian High Commission whether he had told India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

To which the lawyer of the Indian High Commission had replied that the Indian authorities are of the view that the jurisdiction of the court does not fall in this case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah had remarked that the life of an Indian citizen is in question.