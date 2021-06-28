Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Lahore Blast: Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab Hold Important Press Conference

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 03:48 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Lahore Blast: Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab Hold Important Press Conference

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the anti-national agency was directly involved in the June 23 blast in Lahore which had provided all financial support to the network.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that 3 people were martyred and 22 injured in a bomb blast in Johar Town on June 23.

“The terrorists involved in the blast have been arrested and the international and local characters have been identified,” he said.

He said the anti-terrorism department had identified those involved in the blast within 16 hours.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the blast, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab Police has traced all the high profile cases.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, IG Punjab Inam Ghani said, “Immediately after the incident, on the orders of the Chief Minister, we went to the spot and obtained all the evidence.

He said, “We have arrested the main character of the incident who facilitated the blast.”

We also arrested the person with whose help the vehicle was purchased, who repaired it and filled it with explosives.” We also have one.

He said about 10 civilians, including both men and women, had been arrested and their masterminds had been identified.

IG Punjab said that JIT will further investigate the case, this will not be the first incident and efforts will be made to reach their history.

He said that he hoped that the case would be presented well and the people would be punished.

Asked about media reports that the accused was in the Fourth Schedule, he said, “The accused has never been in the Fourth Schedule and is not at the time.” The car was snatched, it was snatched in 2010.

In response to a question, he said, “foreign hands are involved, they get agents whom they hire in exchange for money.”

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
13 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
15 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
44 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
45 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...
NCOC
1 hour ago
NCOC: Partial Resumption Of Indoor Dining allowed for vaccinated individuals only

In a statement on Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
13 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
15 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
44 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...