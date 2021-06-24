Double Click 728 x 90
“PAF capable to respond to any misadventure by enemy”: Air Chief

Arhama Altaf

24th Jun, 2021. 10:31 am
Air Chief visits National Defence University

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has on Thursday paid a visit to the National Defense University.

According to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson, the Air Chief addressed the participants of the course in which he expressed confidence in the combat capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

While lauding the quality of education and training provided at the National Defense University, he said that our Armed Forces were always ready to defend regional integrity and national sovereignty, spokesperson said.

The Chief of Air Staff, on this occasion, said that Pakistan Air Force has full capability to respond in time to any aggression and malicious intent against the country.

“PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and is actively pursuing its operational development plans,” he said.

CAS Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu further added that PAF attaches utmost importance to operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security of Pakistan.

Later, CAS Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu also interacted with the course participants.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu as the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

Zaheer Ahmed Babar had been appointed as CAS in place of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

He was commissioned in April 1986 in the GDP branch of the Pakistan Air Force.

During his career, he commanded the Fighter Squadron, Operational Air Base and Regional Air Command. He served at the Air Headquarters as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations Research and Development), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Training Officers) and Director General of Projects.

