Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors: President Alvi

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 08:30 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan offered tremendous investment opportunities and foreign investors needed to take benefit from the investment-friendly environment of the country.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to The Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday, the president said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with The Netherlands and wants to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy.

Pakistan and The Netherlands enjoyed excellent relations in various fields, President Alvi said, and asked the ambassador to work for encouraging more investments from the Dutch companies in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, wind and horticulture, as well as water management.

In view of the increasing demand of Pakistani mangoes in the global market, he asked the ambassador-designate to arrange a mango festival in The Netherlands to boost mango exports.

He congratulated Tarar on his appointment as the ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands and expressed the hope he would utilise his services to further promote Pakistan’s relations with The Netherlands.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
26 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...
President Alvi
1 hour ago
President Alvi calls for expanding Federal Insurance Ombudsman outreach

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for expanding the outreach of...
PSX
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks end fiscal year with a gain of 218 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended the fiscal year FY21 in the...
FBR
3 hours ago
FBR withdraws condition of bank guarantee, pay order on temporary import

KARACHI: The tax authorities have withdrawn the condition of bank guarantee and...
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed
4 hours ago
Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the one megawatt Solar...
PSX
4 hours ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
5 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
16 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
19 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
26 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...