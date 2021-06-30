Pakistan offers huge opportunities for foreign investors: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan offered tremendous investment opportunities and foreign investors needed to take benefit from the investment-friendly environment of the country.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to The Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday, the president said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with The Netherlands and wants to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy.

Pakistan and The Netherlands enjoyed excellent relations in various fields, President Alvi said, and asked the ambassador to work for encouraging more investments from the Dutch companies in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, wind and horticulture, as well as water management.

In view of the increasing demand of Pakistani mangoes in the global market, he asked the ambassador-designate to arrange a mango festival in The Netherlands to boost mango exports.

He congratulated Tarar on his appointment as the ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands and expressed the hope he would utilise his services to further promote Pakistan’s relations with The Netherlands.