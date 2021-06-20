Pakistan receives 1.55M Sinovac vaccine doses from China

Pakistan has on Sunday received a special consignment of Sinovac vaccine of 1.55 million doses through a special PIA flight from China.

According to the National Command and Operating Center (NCOC), this is part of the planned contracted quantity of Sinovac vaccine purchased from China.

China as time tested friend of Pakistan has taken special measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan.

Another consignment of 2-3 Million doses of Chinese vaccines will reach Pakistan next week.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities have vowed to continue the uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help Pakistan battle the ongoing deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Pakistan had so far received over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino obtained from China.

Previously, Pakistan had obtained 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to maintain the ongoing immunization drive against the deadly pandemic.

British high commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, had tweeted that Pakistan has received 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

“This pandemic has kept us apart but also brought us together. Welcoming the arrival of the first batch of #COVAX UniofOxford AstraZeneca vaccines in Pakistan; 1.2m doses for world’s 5th largest country,” Turner said on Twitter.

Also, here are detailed guidelines about the AstraZeneca vaccine:

Vaccine Storage

Storage and transportation in maximum shelf life are 6 months stored in a refrigerator between 2 to 8°C. Once removed from the fridge, maybe stored between 2 to 25°C for up to 6 hours. Do not freeze the vaccine in any circumstance. Protect the vaccine from direct exposure to sunlight. Once punctured, the vial must be used within 6 hours. Must not be frozen. During storage keep vials in the outer carton to protect from light.

Who Should Receive The Vaccine?