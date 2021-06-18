Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Records 39 More COVID Deaths; positivity rate drops to 1.9%

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 10:29 am
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate

Amidst the dropped positivity rate of the novel Coronavirus in Pakistan, the deadly virus has claimed 39 more lives during the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 21,913.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), in the last 24 hours, 54,647 tests for coronavirus were conducted in Pakistan, of which 1,043 people tested positive, while 39 people succumbed to the deadly disease.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.90%. The new infections rose when 54,647 tests were conducted during the said period.

With 1,410 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients has reached 888,505, while the total number of tests to diagnose the pandemic is recorded at 14,026,336.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province as 344,641 cases have been reported so far since the pandemic outbreak. Sindh arises with 330,552 cases, according to the NCOC dashboard.

136,663 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 82,278 in Islamabad, 26,466 Balochistan, 19,868 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and  5,759 cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, the Sindh government affirmed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people obtaining driving licenses across the province.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Sindh COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Furthermore, the Sindh government allowed restarting business activities in the province for six days a week, following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision.

“The business closure will be ensured as per the decision of the NCOC,” the chief minister stated that the businesses will remain non-operative on Sunday in the province, while the businesses can continue their activities for six days in a week with taking care of  Covid-19 SOPs.

The chief minister further took notice of the issue regarding the issuance of vaccine certificates without the inoculation process and directed the IG Sindh and the home department to take strict action against the concerned person.

