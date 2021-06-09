Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran To Inaugurate Ehsaas One Window Center Today

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 01:41 pm
Ehsaas One Window by PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the first One Window Ehsaas Center in Islamabad today (Wednesday). 

Special Assistant of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar announces the inauguration of One Window Ehsaas Center by PM Imran today.

Under Ehsaas One Window, users will have access to all the services in one place.

The Ehsaas One Window initiative has six components, the Ehsaas One Window Center is being the first component.

Other components of the One Window initiative include a digital information and services platform, a mobile app, a comprehensive digital back-office interface, an integrated database and a uniform and integrated beneficiary targeting policy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his ‘strong message’ on World Environment Day 2021 hosted by Pakistan reflecting our commitment to counter environment degradation.

The Premier took to Twitter and wrote, “We laud President Xi’s leadership in combatting climate change & biodiversity loss & his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration.”

Previously, Pakistan had hosted the session of World Environment Day themed Ecosystem Restoration in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the session featured the speakers including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chinese actor Zhang Xincheng.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had pushed the world community to come together and join hands to protect the ecosystem, increase tree-cover and save the environment for coming generations.

Addressing the virtual launch Gala of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration on the occasion of World Environment Day he had said it is time for the world to come together and save the environment for our future generations.

The Prime Minister urged the world community to make efforts for protecting the ecosystem, environment and stop the rapid depletion of tree cover as well as the degradation of the environment.

Sharing Pakistan’s efforts towards improving the environment, Imran Khan pointed out that Pakistan, as part of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, has so far completed the plantation of one billion trees and its target was to plant 10 billion trees.

