PML-N, PPP Accuse Govt Of ‘Criminal Negligence’, Demand Audit Of COVID-19 Funds

Concerned over reports of a shortage of coronavirus vaccine in several parts of the country, the main opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N ) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have accused the government of “criminal negligence” and demanded the audit of COVID-19 funds.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that the government should stop playing with the lives of the people and in view of this fact should immediately arrange the supply of vaccines as the population of the country is 220 million.

“The government should change its petty mindset of ordering a few crores of vaccine and taking vaccine in charities,” he said.

“The unavailability of vaccines is another proof of the government’s criminal negligence and incompetence,” he said.

Pakistan on Sunday received another consignment of more than 1.5 million doses of the corona vaccine from China.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the opposition had repeatedly warned that failure to ensure timely delivery of vaccines would not save the lives of the people against the deadly virus.

He alleged that “the beneficiaries of this corrupt government, who looted billions of rupees as illicit profits in the sugar and flour crises, are once again trying to make money at the cost of their lives.”

“It is very unfortunate that it is committing serious criminal negligence in the matter of the lives of the people,” he said.

The PML-N president said that allegations of corruption in the more than Rs 1,200 billion Corona relief package have already complicated the situation.

He said that in the PTI tenure, public funds were being stolen indiscriminately and the provision of services to the people was zero.

He said that the people of Pakistan are being punished for theft, incompetence and mismanagement of the government which is regrettable and reprehensible.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi criticized the government’s strategy to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic and in a video message called on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take notice of alleged corruption in Coronavirus funds.

“People across the country are not getting vaccines because of the incompetence of this illegitimate and elected government,” he said.

He also demanded the audit of COVID-19 funds.