West needs to take effective measures to curb Islamophobia: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the West needs to effective measures to counter Islamophobia.

In a tweet on Wednesday, while expressing concern over an attack on a Muslim in Canada’s city of Saskatoon, he said the condemnable act shows the growing Islamophobia in the West.

کینیڈا میں چندہفتےقبل ایک پاکستانی فیملی کو نسل پرستانہ حملےمیں شہیدکیا گیا اب دوبارہ saskartoonشہر میں ایک اور شہری کاشف پرانتہاپسندوں نےخنجروں سے حملہ کیا ہےمغربی معاشرےمیں اسلاموفوبیا کے بڑھتےواقعات پر تشویش ہےامید کرتے ہیں ایسےواقعات کے روک تھام کیلئےموثراقدامات اٹھائےجائینگے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 30, 2021

Fawad Chaudhary hoped that effective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in this regard.

In another tweet, the federal minister criticized judicial activism which he believed could brew an economic crisis in the country.

Calling for judicial reforms, he said that if steps were not taken Pakistan could face economic crisis.