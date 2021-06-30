Double Click 728 x 90
West needs to take effective measures to curb Islamophobia: Fawad

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 05:59 pm
Fawad Chaudhry Says ECP Has No Rights to Raise Questions About the Parliament

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the West needs to effective measures to counter Islamophobia.

In a tweet on Wednesday, while expressing concern over an attack on a Muslim in Canada’s city of Saskatoon, he said the condemnable act shows the growing Islamophobia in the West.

Fawad Chaudhary hoped that effective measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in this regard.

In another tweet, the federal minister criticized judicial activism which he believed could brew an economic crisis in the country.
Calling for judicial reforms, he said that if steps were not taken Pakistan could face economic crisis.

